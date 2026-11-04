“Try it and see if it’s really all that enviable”: Son Ye-jin opens up about parenting struggles with Hyun Bin by her side

Handprinting event for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.11.03/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin brought laughter at a public event with their special chemistry as a married couple.

Actors including Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin attended the handprinting event for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on the 3rd at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Yongsan District, Seoul, and shared a variety of stories.

That day, Hyun Bin recalled playing independence activist An Jung-geun in the film “Harbin.” “While portraying An Jung-geun, who devoted himself to the country, I thought, ‘Could I have done it if I were in his place?’” he said, recalling that “the entire shoot was heavy and difficult.” He continued, “The final scene was his ascent to the execution platform, and after filming ended, everything hit me all at once. I struggled for quite a long time,” remembering how deeply he had immersed himself in the role.

But Son Ye-jin, who had been listening, changed the mood with an unexpected confession. She made everyone laugh when she said, “It hadn’t been long since I gave birth then, so I was having an even harder time.”

She went on to reveal, “Hyun Bin had lost a lot of weight at the time. I knew how difficult it was to portray a historical figure, but I told him I was having an even harder time, so it was difficult for me to understand what he was going through.” She candidly shared how, despite understanding her husband’s struggles, she had little room to spare at the time because of childbirth and parenting.

Son Ye-jin added, “I think those moments helped me mature both as an actor and as a parent.”

The couple’s playful banter continued when they were asked about their plans for the end of the year. Hyun Bin replied, “I’m not filming anything at the moment, so I think I’ll probably spend time with my family at the end of the year.”

When actor Park Ji-hyeon, who was there with them, reacted enviously, Son Ye-jin wittily retorted, “You’re so envious. Try it and see if it’s really all that enviable,” making everyone laugh. She then shared her honest feelings about married life and parenting, saying, “It’s so happy and so hard,” bringing another round of laughter.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin married in 2022 and welcomed a son in November of that same year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.