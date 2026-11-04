Bobby Kim Still Has ‘Seat Trauma’ 11 Years After ‘In-Flight Disturbance’: ‘I Still Don’t Fly Korean Air’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Bobby Kim candidly opened up about the serious aftereffects he suffered following a past controversy, his lengthy hiatus, and his recent struggles to make ends meet.

In a video released on the YouTube channel “Noback Tak Jae-hoon” on the 4th, Tak Jae-hoon asked Bobby Kim a pointed question: “I hear that after the incident in the past, you developed seat-related trauma, and even when you take the bus, you always double-check whether you’re in a priority seat or your own seat.”

Bobby Kim acknowledged the trauma, saying, “I’m very sensitive and easily affected. I have to overcome it.”

In response to the blunt question, “Do you fly Korean Air when you travel by plane?”, Bobby Kim said, “I still haven’t flown Korean Air,” adding, “I’m going to try flying with them in the future.”

In 2015, Bobby Kim caused a disturbance aboard a Korean Air flight from Incheon to San Francisco, shouting at a flight attendant while intoxicated, among other things, and became embroiled in controversy.

Rumors about the incident also came up. When Tak Jae-hoon said there was a story that Bobby Kim had ripped out a seat and taken it with him when he got off the plane, Bobby Kim said, “Even I think that sounds over the top,” making clear that it was not true.

He also answered, “No,” when asked whether he had ever stood by himself during a flight.

Bobby Kim also revealed that he had recently started a YouTube channel for his daughter. He said it featured him doing various jobs to earn money for formula and diapers, and spoke of “the weight of being the breadwinner.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.