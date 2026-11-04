“I’m not a figurehead owner”: Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-ki’s oden bar is a hit, with a line forming before opening

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Hong Yoon-hwa unveiled the oden bar she runs with her husband, Kim Min-ki, showing herself to be a hands-on owner who pitches in rather than a figurehead.

On the 4th, a video titled “‘I’m not a figurehead owner’: The secret behind Hong Yoon-hwa’s successful oden bar, built from the ground up, revealed for the first time (Jang Young-ran is stunned)” was posted on Jang Young-ran’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Jang Young-ran visiting the oden bar run by Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-ki, a married couple, in Mangwon-dong, Seoul, looking around the shop and chatting with them.

That day, Jang Young-ran was impressed by the shop’s cozy atmosphere, which brought to mind an izakaya in Japan. Hong Yoon-hwa explained that it had been about a year and three months since they opened the oden bar.

The names of the self-employed people Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-ki had visited were also written all over one side of the shop. Hong said that experiencing self-employment firsthand had made her realize how difficult it was to run a business, and explained that they helped one another by visiting other shops, dining there and promoting them. It showed her desire to support fellow business owners while running her own shop.

Jang Young-ran also asked why Hong Yoon-hwa had started the oden bar. Hong replied, “Before I turn 40, I wanted to try having a space like a late-night diner that I ran myself,” adding, “Rather than just investing and showing my face, I wanted to get involved in the actual process of running a shop and learn.” She explained that she wanted to build the business by pitching in herself, rather than be what is known as a “figurehead owner”—someone who lends their name to a business but has no involvement in its actual operations.

In fact, Hong Yoon-hwa was actively involved in all aspects of running the shop, from developing the menu herself to serving food to customers from the kitchen. She also said that customers were surprised whenever they visited to see an entertainer working in the kitchen herself.

The oden bar was hugely popular. Customers were already lining up before it opened, and as soon as the doors opened, more arrived to fill the empty seats. Hong Yoon-hwa drew attention as she busily ran the shop, greeting customers herself and preparing food.

Meanwhile, Jang Young-ran also generously opened her wallet for customers at Hong Yoon-hwa’s oden bar. She surprised them by offering to pay for their meals if they placed their orders within three minutes, and the final bill came to a whopping 1.15 million won. Though surprised by the higher-than-expected total, Jang happily paid and showed her support for Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-ki.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.