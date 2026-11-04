Seo In-young to Remarry on December 26, Two Years After Divorce... “No Celebrity Guests; Stripping Away All the Pomp and Circumstance”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young is overcoming the pain of her divorce and will remarry on December 26.

She has drawn attention by announcing a modest church wedding that does away entirely with empty formalities, hoping to erase the painful memories of her lavish wedding in the past.

On the 4th, Seo In-young told her mother while preparing kimchi for the winter on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon,” “I’m getting married on the 26th. Keep some time free in December.” She added that the wedding would be a small ceremony at a church.

In particular, she spoke of the painful memories from her previous wedding and revealed how markedly this ceremony would be different.

Seo In-young said, “As for celebrities, I’ll invite only the Jewelry members, a friend coming from Japan, and a few close older female friends or so. I won’t invite many people,” adding, “This time, I’ve cut out all the fancy clothes worn at weddings and the flower decorations. I’ve left out all the bad memories from back then.”

She went on to reveal her more mature outlook on marriage, saying, “What matters is living well together. All that empty formality is useless.”

At the same time, she showed her characteristically candid and cheerful side, saying, “I still haven’t chosen an emcee for the wedding. The mood depends on the emcee, but I don’t have any close male comedians,” and mentioning comedian Lee Jae-yool.

Seo In-young also shared the double good news that she recently succeeded in buying a home of her own.

She said, “I’m moving in December. I spent all my money buying a house,” but also shared a moving reflection: “My parents used to be embarrassed and avoid talking about me in public, saying they never knew when I might get into trouble. But these days, I hear they proudly told my brother-in-law, ‘Seo In-young, who appears on Gaegwacheonseon, is my daughter.’”

Seo In-young married a businessman who was not a celebrity in 2023, but divorced him in 2024. With news of her remarriage emerging in the second half of this year, she revealed the wedding date and plans for the ceremony in this video.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.