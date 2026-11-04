Armed Robber Who Broke Into Nana’s Home Back in Court Over 23 Million Won Wine Theft

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A man in his 30s who is on trial for allegedly breaking into actress Nana’s home and threatening Nana and her mother with a weapon has also been indicted for allegedly stealing wine worth 23 million won.

According to legal sources on the 4th, Criminal Division 1 of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicted A, a man in his 30s, on theft charges twice, in August and October.

A is accused of repeatedly stealing wine worth about 23 million won from a large supermarket in Seoul’s Seocho District on around 10 occasions in total last November.

A had previously been indicted while in custody on charges of robbery causing injury after allegedly breaking into Nana’s home in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, last November, threatening Nana and her mother with a weapon, and demanding valuables.

At the time, he was subdued by Nana and her mother at the scene. He was sentenced to a heavy seven-year prison term by the first- and second-instance courts, but has appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.

In particular, A sparked public outrage during the investigation and trial with his astonishingly brazen, blame-shifting behavior.

He said, “Nana’s side threatened me first with a weapon, and I was injured,” and filed a complaint against Nana for attempted murder and aggravated assault. He also made the absurd claim, “Nana tried to coax me, saying she’d give me money if I testified that I had brought the weapon myself.”

Police, however, concluded that Nana and her mother’s actions constituted clear self-defense in a situation where they feared for their lives, and decided not to refer the case to prosecutors last January. Nana later filed a counter-complaint against A, accusing him of making a false accusation.

Prosecutors also considered A’s claims clearly false after reviewing Nana’s statements and the results of a digital forensic examination of A’s phone, among other evidence, and indicted him on an additional charge of making a false accusation last September.

A’s false-accusation case and the case over the alleged theft of 23 million won worth of wine from the supermarket have been consolidated and are being heard together. The first hearing is scheduled for the 10th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.