Kim Hye-soo, who stayed by the late Choi Bool-am’s funeral altar, says, “Thank you to everyone who saw him off on his final journey”

Photo: (left) Yonhap News Agency; (right) Sportschosun archive

Actor Kim Hye-soo, who shared her heartfelt feelings as she accompanied the late Choi Bool-am on his final journey, thanked those who mourned him and saw him off.

On the 4th, Kim Hye-soo posted on her account, “I sincerely thank everyone who saw Mr. Choi Bool-am off on his final journey and everyone who paid tribute to him.” She also shared a photo of him from his lifetime, expressing how much she missed him. The post drew attention for conveying both her deep affection for him and her heartfelt gratitude to those who accompanied him on his final journey.

The funeral departure ceremony for Choi Bool-am, who died on the 29th of last month, was held at 7:40 a.m. on the 2nd at the funeral home at Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul. In accordance with the family’s wishes, it was held privately, with family members and close acquaintances gathering to see him off on his final journey.

Kim Hye-soo, who had always looked up to Choi Bool-am as if he were her father, stayed by his funeral altar throughout the funeral and took attentive care of his family. During the three-day period of condolence visits, she welcomed and saw off mourners, sharing in his final moments despite her profound grief.

She was seen guiding mourners with swollen eyes and bowing 90 degrees to those who came to pay their respects, expressing her gratitude. She was even captured kneeling to arrange the shoes mourners had taken off, moving those who saw her. Despite having no time to compose herself, Kim Hye-soo carefully looked after the family and mourners; her exceptional respect and affection for the deceased were unmistakable.

At the funeral departure ceremony, Kim Hye-soo also stayed by the side of the deceased’s wife, Kim Min-ja. She supported Kim Min-ja and watched the funeral procession and shared the family’s grief until the very end. Her devoted presence on his final journey, with care no less than that of an immediate family member, spoke to the two women’s longstanding relationship and special bond.

Kim Hye-soo’s connection with Choi Bool-am and his wife dates back to the 1987 drama “Samogok.” At the time, Kim Hye-soo formed a bond with Kim Min-ja while playing her daughter. Their relationship, which began through the production, continued after filming ended, and Kim Hye-soo naturally grew close to Choi Bool-am and Kim Min-ja as if they were family. She is known to have shared such a deep bond with Choi Bool-am that she regularly called him her father.

Their special bond was also revealed in a 2021 10th-anniversary special of KBS 1TV’s “Hanguk-in-ui Bapsang.” Appearing on the show with Kim Min-ja, Kim Hye-soo said, “To me, Kim Min-ja and Mr. Choi Bool-am are like Mom and Dad,” expressing her affection for the two, who had warmly embraced her since childhood. It showed that their relationship had grown beyond that of senior and junior colleagues who met through a production: for a long time, they had cared for and relied on each other like family.

She also revealed that she still keeps text messages she received from Choi Bool-am. At the time, Kim Hye-soo described them by saying, “A message from him is like a poem,” sharing his tender side. The messages released at the time showed Choi Bool-am’s warmth as he thoughtfully checked in on Kim Hye-soo as she was leaving for New York. Even in brief messages, his consideration and affection for her shone through, offering a glimpse of their close relationship.

Meanwhile, after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc last March, Choi Bool-am had difficulty moving around and devoted himself to rehabilitation. His health then deteriorated rapidly, and he died on the 29th of last month. In recognition of his contributions to the development and growth of Korean television dramas, the government posthumously awarded him the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit on the 30th of last month, the day after his death.

For three days, a steady stream of mourners from all walks of life, including figures from the arts and culture and the political and business communities, visited the funeral home at Asan Medical Center, where the deceased’s funeral altar had been set up. Tributes continued to pour in for the late actor, who had long been loved by the public and had become one of the leading figures in Korean broadcasting.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.