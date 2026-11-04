Cha Ye-ryun’s school bullying allegations have even spawned settlement rumors... “They’ll say she paid to silence them” (“Respect Lee Jin-ho”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] As allegations that actor Cha Ye-ryun engaged in school bullying continue to spread, concerns have been raised about unverified accusations being accepted as fact.

On the 4th, Lee Jin-ho, a YouTuber and former entertainment reporter, posted a video on his YouTube channel titled “ ‘Hyun-ho, if you feel wronged, prove it’: Sudden hard-line response to allegations of school bullying by Cha Ye-ryun... The truth behind the settlement rumors.” In the video, Lee discussed the controversy surrounding the allegations against Cha Ye-ryun, further accusations and rumors of a settlement, and shared details of his reporting and his views.

Earlier, on the 29th of last month, a post appeared on the online community Nate Pann alleging that an actress identified as C, who attended Junggye Middle School, had engaged in school bullying. The writer claimed the actress had continuously bullied them during their school days, writing that they had been subjected to verbal abuse and physical assault in classrooms, restrooms and buildings near the school. The post also said the actress had borrowed their gym uniform and textbooks at the time and never returned them.

Lee Jin-ho examined the specific circumstances described in the post. In particular, he noted that the writer mentioned a day in middle school when they went on a school trip to Lotte World. He said that confirming whether Junggye Middle School had in fact gone on a trip to Lotte World at the time could provide an important clue in assessing whether the allegations were true.

However, he stressed that it was difficult to conclude the allegations were true based solely on the material made public so far. “The only evidence that has emerged so far is the 2001 Junggye Middle School yearbook,” Lee Jin-ho said. “Concluding that the allegations are true based only on material like this could lead to serious problems down the line.”

Cha Ye-ryun’s agency said the allegations were groundless after they emerged. Lee Jin-ho said he had also asked the agency for further confirmation, but was told there was nothing further to disclose beyond its official position. He added, “I’m not saying the accuser’s claims are 100% false,” but said that, at this point, the allegations needed to be verified through additional material and objective testimony from third parties.

In particular, he voiced concern that criticism of Cha Ye-ryun was spreading as if the allegations had been established as fact. “No one tries to verify anything, and then when the results come out later, people say, ‘She got a settlement, she paid them to keep quiet,’” Lee Jin-ho said, pointing to the problems that unverified allegations and reporting can cause.

Meanwhile, as controversy over the school bullying allegations continued, Cha Ye-ryun’s side reiterated that they were groundless and expressed regret that anonymous, unverified claims and speculation were spreading, with criticism directed even at the actor’s family. It added that it would take strong action, following a legal review, against the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.