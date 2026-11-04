Han Da-gam, 47, gets her figure completely back just 26 days after giving birth; shows off her newborn son who bears a striking resemblance to both his parents (The Return of Superman)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Han Da-gam’s son captured viewers’ attention with his striking looks. His well-defined features and fully formed appearance were so remarkable that it was hard to believe he was only 26 days old, drawing admiration.

The KBS2 variety show The Return of Superman, which aired on the 4th, revealed that Han Da-gam had left the postpartum care center and was taking on parenting in earnest. The update showed not only a glimpse of her daily life, made public for the first time since giving birth, but also her son, who looks just like both his mother and father, drawing interest.

That day, Han Da-gam drew attention by showing off a slender figure that was hard to believe just 26 days after giving birth. Less than a month after delivery, she still turned heads with her beauty and healthy appearance.

What particularly captured viewers’ attention was the appearance of her son, Ju-won. At 26 days old, Ju-won already had pronounced double eyelids, delicate features, a perfectly shaped head and a well-defined nose bridge. He already had a remarkably polished look, with an uncanny blend of his mother Han Da-gam’s aura and his father’s features.

His well-defined features were especially astonishing for a newborn, drawing admiration. Even with his tiny, adorable appearance, he had a distinctive presence that won over the hearts of online aunties and uncles.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam was born in 1980 and is 47 this year. She married a businessman and welcomed her first son, Kim Ju-won; she is currently devoting herself to parenting.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.