“Is a ‘cutting ties’ rumor about to start?” Lee Seung-gi gets anxious when close friend Kim Jong-min doesn’t answer his call

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi, thinking about content for YouTube, personally called close friends in the entertainment industry.

On the 4th, Lee Seung-gi’s YouTube channel featured him calling people he knew to get ideas for content.

Lee Seung-gi admitted, “Of all the content I’ve done so far, this is the most nerve-racking. I wasn’t thinking of it as a casual phone call—I thought of it as asking them to appear, so I wondered how I should go about it.”

Lee Seung-gi called Kim Jong-min first, and when he couldn’t get through for quite a while, he seemed anxious. He joked, “If nobody picks up, won’t a rumor start that Lee Seung-gi has been cut off?” making everyone laugh.

Lee Seung-gi then tried contacting people he was usually close to, including Kang Ho-dong, Jang Keun-suk, Lee Hong-gi, Kyuhyun and Yoo Yeon-seok. He spoke with Jang Keun-suk first and asked what kind of content he should make for YouTube. Jang suggested a travel series in Japan, with himself as the guide.

He then called Lee Hong-gi as well. When Lee Seung-gi asked for ideas for YouTube content, Lee Hong-gi bluntly said, “I think you have a really good physique, but you dress terribly.” He suggested making content to improve Lee Seung-gi’s fashion sense, explaining, “It would be good to find out your personal color and figure out what style of clothes suits you best.”

Lee Seung-gi also called Psy, whom he has known for a long time. Psy said he had been encouraging Lee Seung-gi to form a band for years and that he still thought it was a good idea. He suggested finding skilled musicians for each instrument and putting a group together, and Lee Seung-gi welcomed the idea, saying, “If I really form a band, I’d like to ask you for advice.”

Toward the end of the video, Lee Seung-gi also expressed his gratitude to the seniors who had cared for him for so long. Mentioning Kang Ho-dong and Psy, he said, “I’ve known them for over 20 years now, and they still care about me. I’m truly grateful for that.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.