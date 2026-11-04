Sung Si Kyung, who said he wanted a romantic spark, spotted dining one-on-one with Ha Ji-won... Is this basically a date?

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A scene of actor Ha Ji-won and singer Sung Si Kyung sitting across from each other and sharing a meal alone amid a flutter of romance has been captured, setting the internet abuzz.

On the 4th, a short video was posted on the official social media account for the YouTube channel “I'm Class of 26 Jiwon,” along with a post framed as an eyewitness account: “Ha Ji-won and Sung Si Kyung are eating at the next table, just the two of them.”

In the video, the two are seated across from each other in a relaxed restaurant and enjoy a meal together. As they share candid conversation over the food between them, Ha Ji-won’s bright, smiling eyes and Sung Si Kyung’s warm smile come together, giving viewers a curious sense of tension and a vicarious flutter.

The two had already attracted attention in the program’s teaser video, where they openly expressed their feelings for each other.

At the time, Ha Ji-won named Sung Si Kyung without hesitation as the person she would like to go on a date with in Euljiro. Though taken aback, Sung Si Kyung could not hide his deep regret, saying, “I wish we’d gotten close a little earlier.”

Sung Si Kyung then came out with a bold remark: “I hope a romantic spark develops between us, even if there’s only a 0.00001% chance.” Ha Ji-won replied, “I should have tried,” capturing everyone’s attention.

Sung Si Kyung even playfully challenged her, asking, “Should I just go for it too?” The lively yet curious chemistry between the two sparked an explosive response.

With the teaser’s bold remarks followed by footage of the two actually enjoying an intimate meal at a restaurant, anticipation for the full episode is soaring. Netizens have reacted with comments such as, “At this point, this really is a date,” “Are they actually flirting?” and “They weirdly suit each other so well.”

Meanwhile, episode 32 of “I'm Class of 26 Jiwon,” featuring the special chemistry between Ha Ji-won and Sung Si Kyung, will be released at 6 p.m. on the 5th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.