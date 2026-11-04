J Black gushes over Siri and Aiching: “They’re like daughters to me. I’m so grateful.”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Dancer and choreographer J Black expressed his special affection for A2O LITE members Siri and Aiching, saying, “They’re like daughters to me.”

J Black, who created the intro choreography for A2O LITE’s “NEON,” appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired on the 4th.

World-class dancer J Black, who created the intro pair choreography for A2O LITE’s “NEON,” met Yoo Jae-suk. J Black shared the behind-the-scenes story of how the choreography for “NEON,” which has been making waves by taking over social media algorithms, came about.

That day, J Black opened up: “This is the first time so many people have liked my dancing after I choreographed a piece, so I feel like a rookie again. I think I’ve found a new role as a choreographer rather than a dancer. It feels happy and new.” He added, “It’s not as if I’d never done choreography for idols. A lot of projects fell apart at the demo stage because they were so difficult. Even when I worked on one or two pieces, they didn’t get much viral traction.”

J Black continued, “A2O LITE members Siri and Aiching feel like daughters to me. I’m so grateful to them. This choreography is really difficult. It’s the first time I’ve made something this difficult for idols.”

He recalled, “I usually thought, ‘Of course, I should adjust it this much,’ and sent something over at a moderate level of difficulty, but (producer Lee Soo-man) asked me to make it more difficult and flashy. I thought, ‘Do you know what happens when my choreography gets harder?’ I said, ‘Okay,’ and deliberately raised the difficulty, and he liked it when I showed it to him.”

J Black added, “I hadn’t met Siri and Aiching at that point, so I wondered whether the two of them could pull it off. But producer Lee Soo-man said, ‘Our girls are good. They can do it.’ He was so confident. In fact, Siri and Aiching followed the choreography well from the very first day, which surprised me too. I thought, ‘He didn’t ask me to make it difficult for no reason.’”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.