J Black marvels at Lee Soo-man’s masterstroke: “Changed Aiching’s kick to make people like it”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Dancer and choreographer J Black could not hide his amazement at producer Lee Soo-man’s direction after Lee personally revised the choreography for A2O LITE’s “NEON.”

J Black, who created the intro choreography for A2O LITE’s “NEON” (pronounced “Nion”), appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired on the 4th.

J Black shared the behind-the-scenes story of how the “NEON” choreography came about. It has been making waves by taking over social media algorithms.

The conversation turned to a signature move in the choreography, and Yoo Jae-suk said, “Aiching’s roundhouse kick is cool.”

J Black explained, “I have a turn I usually do. The co-choreographer adapted that turn, and taught me the choreography as a kicking move. But I was really surprised. A video of Mr. Lee Soo-man came up. The kick choreography you see now is what he personally refined and finalized at the end.”

He added, “I was really surprised. I thought, ‘Mr. Lee Soo-man even changes choreography to make people really like it.’ Actually, when it appeared on the show, the choreography had changed, so I wondered why. I got so many goosebumps,” saying he was impressed by Lee Soo-man’s distinctive direction.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.