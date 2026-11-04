‘55-year-old dad later in life’ Ahn Jae-wook rebukes apartment residents who complain about school sports days: “Put up with it for a few hours, and the kids will have memories for decades”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Ahn Jae-wook, a father later in life, expressed sadness over the gradual disappearance of elementary school sports days.

On the 4th, a video titled “Song Eun-yi’s First Love, Ahn Jae-wook, Appears in Person” was released on the YouTube channel Bimilbojang. Ahn, who appeared as a guest that day, shared a lively conversation about various topics with his close friends Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook.

That day, Ahn shared an anecdote about serving as the emcee at a sports day recently held at the school his first child attends. He said he had been involved in his child’s school life and had even gone to the sports day in person, and expressed regret over the changed atmosphere surrounding school sports days.

Ahn began, “When there are apartment complexes, there’s usually an elementary school between them, right? But I hear the residents file all these complaints, saying it’s noisy.”

He lamented, “We’ve reached a point where people file complaints even about kids playing soccer or basketball—not just school sports days.” He could not hide his sadness at a situation in which children have to worry about noise complaints even at school, where they should be able to run around freely and make memories with their friends.

He also recalled what he had told the parents when he emceed the sports day. Ahn said, “The parents applauded me then. I said, ‘How can the sound of children cheering and laughing be considered noise? If you put up with it for just a few hours, the children will have memories that last for decades.’”

Ahn added that the principal had also stood up and applauded in response to his remarks at the time. “The principal stood up and applauded, too. It’s so sad,” he said.

It is a reality in which even children’s ordinary school lives and precious memories become the subject of complaints. Ahn’s candid reflections from a father’s perspective are resonating with people.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.