Jung Ji Sun surprises with her gentle, makeup-free face: “Discrimination is why I draw 2 cm of eyeliner”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Chef Jung Ji Sun, who specializes in Chinese cuisine, showed off her gentle, makeup-free face and opened up about the discrimination she faced as a woman in the kitchen, which led her to insist on wearing bold eyeliner.

Chef Jung Ji Sun, a 24-year veteran of Chinese cuisine, appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired on the 4th.

That day, Jung Ji Sun spoke about the discrimination she faced for being a woman after joining a Chinese restaurant as its most junior employee at age 22.

Jung Ji Sun opened up: “There were very few women in the food-service industry, so I was looked down on a lot. The default assumption when a female chef entered the kitchen was, ‘She’ll quit soon anyway.’ Everything was an obstacle. Even just taking one of the knives from the knife rack, it was, ‘How dare you?’ I tried to get onto the grill, but they even made a fuss about me stepping on the shelf you had to climb to get up there.”

The discrimination she experienced back then was what led to her signature eyeliner. Jung Ji Sun said, “I have a very gentle-looking face. When I want to look fierce, I sometimes draw my eyeliner 2 cm long. I like the image of people seeing me and thinking, ‘This person is fierce. They’re scary to approach.’”

When Yoo Jae-suk asked, “So people wouldn’t underestimate you?”, Jung Ji Sun replied, “The experience of having my very existence dismissed built up into trauma, and the line does get thicker over time. It means, ‘I can beat them all.’”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.