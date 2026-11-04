Jo Hye-ryeon Faced Opposition to Remarrying Because of Her Husband’s Religion: “My Mother Said She Didn’t Even Want to See His Face”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Jo Hye-ryeon shared how she faced strong opposition from her family when she remarried. Her family had refused even to meet her husband because of his religion, but later, starting with Jo Hye-ryeon and eventually including her mother, they began practicing the faith—a story that drew attention.

A video featuring Jo Hye-ryeon and her younger brother, actor Jo Ji-hwan, as guests was released on the YouTube channel “I Am Happy Every Day” on the 3rd. The two discussed various family matters and looked back on the time Jo Hye-ryeon remarried.

Jo Hye-ryeon revealed that her family had strongly opposed her decision to remarry her husband. His religion, in particular, was a major obstacle for her family. Recalling their reaction at the time, Jo Hye-ryeon said, “They wouldn’t even see his face,” astonishing host Park Si-eun.

She explained that her mother had opposed the marriage on religious grounds before even meeting her husband, saying, “There’s already a religion in the family, so it’s confusing.”

Her mother even asked her younger brother, Jo Ji-hwan—their only son—to find out what kind of person her husband was. Jo Hye-ryeon recalled, “She told him to do a background check. She said she was so uncomfortable. She said Jo Hye-ryeon's husband shouldn't come over, saying she didn’t even want to see his face.” Her family’s opposition was so firm that they weren’t even willing to see her husband.

But as time passed, her family gradually began to change. It started when Jo Hye-ryeon began going to church with her husband. She also shared what led her to go to church. “My husband said he’d speak to me formally, so I went to church once,” she said. At her husband’s suggestion, she went to church for the first time, and that led her to begin practicing the faith.

Jo Hye-ryeon’s change also affected her family. Though they had initially opposed the marriage because of the religious issue, her mother later began taking an interest in the faith as well, including by starting to read the Bible.

Jo Hye-ryeon surprised everyone by revealing that her mother, who began reading the Bible eight years ago, has now read it through an impressive 93 times. The cast was also amazed by her mother’s commitment to reading the Bible and continuing to practice her faith.

Jo Hye-ryeon married a non-celebrity in 1998 and had a daughter and a son, but the couple divorced in 2012. In 2014, she remarried a non-celebrity two years her junior and started a new family.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.