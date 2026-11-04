Choo Sung-hoon’s Daughter Choo Sarang Fails to Get Into Prestigious Japanese Elementary School... Why She Chose a School With Annual Tuition of 34 Million Won

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Details have emerged about what Choo Sarang, the daughter of Choo Sung-hoon and Yano Shiho, experienced during a Japanese entrance exam and why she went on to attend an international school.

Yano Shiho described Japan’s admissions culture, where even parents’ clothing and demeanor are evaluated, and said Choo Sung-hoon also went to the interview dressed differently than usual for his daughter.

Yano Shiho appeared on a video posted on the 3rd on Ayumi’s YouTube channel, “Annyeonghaseyo Ayumi-eyo,” and compared school cultures in Korea and Japan.

She explained that when taking entrance exams in Japan, parents have to pay attention to everything from their hair color and clothes to their bags and shoes.

Yano Shiho said she also dyed her hair black, trimmed her nails, and wore dark-colored clothes. “If you don’t do that, you stand out,” she added.

Choo Sung-hoon, who usually enjoys a flashy style, also removed his accessories before the exam and, with black hair, wore a navy suit.

Yano Shiho recalled, “Sarang is important to Choo Sung-hoon, so he was able to change for her.” She then said, “But in the end, she didn’t get in,” drawing laughter.

Yano Shiho also shared an anecdote from Choo Sarang’s exam. When Sarang crumpled up and threw a piece of paper and slammed down some clay, the interviewer was startled and said, “You certainly stand out.”

Yano Shiho confessed that after the exam, she found herself thinking, “Where did my sense of self go?”

She said Sarang had passed the kindergarten entrance exam, but that the elementary school entrance exam was later abandoned in favor of an international school. She added that socializing with other parents at the international school suited her well. Yano Shiho said, “Mothers of children at Japanese elementary schools tend to talk about their children, while mothers of children at international schools tend to talk about themselves,” adding, “I like that they value their own lives too, even though their children are important.”

Meanwhile, Yano Shiho married MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sarang. The family appeared on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” from 2013 to 2016 and received widespread affection from viewers.

In 2018, the family moved to Hawaii in the United States for Choo Sarang’s education. At the time, Sarang attended a highly regarded private school in Hawaii, and it drew attention when it became known that the average annual tuition was about 34 million won.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.