Ivy Spent 10 Million Won of Her Own Money to Make It to Broadway: “Intensive Training Every Day with Nine Native Speakers”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer and musical actress Ivy revealed how she spent 10 million won of her own money on intensive English training before becoming the first Korean to star on Broadway in New York.

Ivy appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 4th. She made her Broadway debut in New York in the musical Chicago as the first Korean to do so.

Ivy, the first Korean actor to land a starring role on Broadway with the musical Chicago, shared the intense challenges she faced before taking the stage of her dreams. After performing in Chicago around 600 times in Korea alone and establishing herself as the longest-running Roxie, Ivy vividly recounted the journey from receiving her first offer from Broadway in 2022 to finally taking the stage in New York four years later.

Ivy said she first received a casting offer from Broadway in 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, her English skills were limited, so she didn’t take the offer seriously and let it pass. Two years later, in 2024, she was contacted again. When she said she wasn’t good at English, the other party advised her to start studying it. Ivy began studying English, but then they lost touch again for six months.

Then, in 2025, she received an audition offer. Ivy prepared Roxie’s monologue and two songs, filmed them, and submitted the video for the first audition. But when she heard nothing for a while, she thought she had been rejected. She explained that the process on the U.S. side was slower than expected and said she was contacted a month later and asked to send a video for the second audition.

For the second audition, she submitted a video with an even greater focus on her English pronunciation. The wait began again, and just as she was feeling reassured after a Korean contact told her, “It was 90% done,” the U.S. side requested a video for a third audition. Ivy recalled receiving the message while visiting a friend’s home in the United States. After several rounds of auditions, she finally learned she had been accepted, with just 50 days left until her debut performance. Ivy said she immediately began studying English in earnest.

With 50 days to go before her first Broadway performance, Ivy embarked on intensive training to overcome the language barrier. She spent about 10 million won of her own money and practiced her lines for six to seven hours every day with nine native-speaking teachers. “If I’d studied like this back then, maybe I would’ve gotten into Sky,” she said, drawing laughs.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.