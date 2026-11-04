Ivy’s Broadway debut is just around the corner, but visa troubles hold her back: “Arrived in the U.S. 10 days before the show”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer and musical theater actress Ivy revealed the nerve-racking story of how delayed visa processing nearly kept her from entering the United States until just before her Broadway debut.

Ivy appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired on the 4th. With the musical “Chicago,” she became the first Korean to make it to Broadway in New York.

Ivy, who landed a leading role on Broadway with the musical “Chicago” as the first Korean actor to do so, shared the ups and downs she experienced before stepping onto the stage of her dreams.

She also recounted the tense situation in which visa issues meant she did not arrive in the United States until just 10 days before the performance. Ivy had initially planned to enter the country around June, two months before the show began, to adjust to the time difference and manage her condition. But delays in the visa process disrupted her travel plans.

“The show was set to begin on August 17. I planned to go two months early to adjust to the time difference and manage my condition. I started asking about the visa in May, but I couldn’t get in touch with them,” Ivy recalled. “The Americans really take their vacations seriously. I was told the person in charge had gone on vacation to England. They were always unavailable, and I was beside myself with worry.”

Time slipped away, and by early August Ivy still had not received her visa, even though the performance was approaching. Ivy explained, “My visa was approved only on August 3, and I had an interview at the U.S. embassy on the 5th. But the visa officer handling my case was very strict. I asked for expedited visa processing, but they processed it as a regular application rather than an emergency one. Even when I explained that it was urgent and asked, it didn’t help.”

Fortunately, the visa was issued the next day, but Ivy could no longer put off traveling to the United States. Ivy said, “I finally arrived on the night of the 7th. With no time to adjust to the time difference, I started rehearsing the very next day for 10 days, then took the stage for the actual performances.”

Yoo Jae-suk, hearing this, couldn’t hide his amazement, saying, “That’s a truly maddening situation.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.