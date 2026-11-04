Hwang Jung-eum on the realities of raising two sons as a single mom: “There’s nowhere to leave the kids,” she sighs

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Hwang Jung-eum shared her affection for her two sons and gave a lighthearted glimpse into her daily life as a mother. Even as she enjoyed a leisurely mukbang for the first time in a while, she made viewers laugh by showing that she couldn’t stop thinking about her children.

On the 4th, a video titled “The Day of the Itaewon Cheese Burger Tour” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hwang Jung-eum.” That day, Hwang Jung-eum went on a mukbang tour of Itaewon’s famous handmade burger spots. She drew attention as she enjoyed the burger tour with her signature candid, easygoing charm.

Hwang Jung-eum especially caught everyone’s eye when she appeared with a hat pulled low over her head and her hair in pigtails. She was recreating her look from when she appeared in the MBC sitcom “High Kick Through the Roof.” Talking about her style, she joked, “When it comes to burgers, there’s Hwang Jung-eum too. It’s a cheese burger, isn’t it? I tried doing my hair like this once. But I’ve lost so much hair,” prompting laughter.

After arriving at the burger restaurant, Hwang Jung-eum ordered two cheeseburgers and got ready to tuck in. She sighed and made viewers laugh, saying, “It’d be fun to come somewhere like this with friends. It’d be nice to come just with a group of women, too. But where would I leave the kids?”

When a member of the production team asked whether her two sons liked hamburgers too, Hwang Jung-eum replied, “They absolutely love them. Wang-sik eats two at a time. They think I get cheeseburgers for free.” As she talked about her sons’ love of hamburgers, she also naturally gave a glimpse of her everyday life as a mother.

Hwang Jung-eum also shared an anecdote about showing her two sons what she looked like in the past. She showed them a clip from the MBC sitcom “High Kick Through the Roof” and told them that it was their mom, but their response was unexpected.

Hwang Jung-eum said, “I told them, ‘Kids, this is Mom,’ and they went, ‘No.’ They said I looked like a different person,” prompting peals of laughter. Her appearance as a child was quite different from how she looks now, so even her two sons didn’t recognize her. The fact that the children had no idea who their mother was in one of her signature roles from the past added to the humor.

Hwang Jung-eum married a businessman who had previously been a professional golfer in 2016 and had two sons, but she is raising them following her divorce.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.