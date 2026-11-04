Jeon Hyun-moo, with “9 regular shows,” flatly rejects handing programs to junior colleagues: “They’ll become weak”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jeon Hyun-moo firmly said he had no intention of sharing his programs with junior freelance announcers.

Announcer-turned-broadcasters Kim Dae-ho and Jo Jeong-sik appeared on JTBC’s “Talkpawon 25 Hours,” which aired on the 4th.

Jeon Hyun-moo welcomed his two junior colleagues, who work as freelancers, and said that although he had followed a path first paved by his senior Kim Seong-ju, he had felt lonely because he was on his own.

Lee Chan-won asked Jeon Hyun-moo, “You do a lot of programs. Would you be willing to share them with your juniors?”

Jeon Hyun-moo answered without hesitation, “Not in the slightest,” drawing laughter.

He explained, “If I start sharing them, the kids will become weak. Everyone has their own field.” He then called Kim Dae-ho “the announcer world’s very own man of nature,” drawing laughter once again.

Jo Jeong-sik said he was hoping to make a comeback through “Talkpawon 25 Hours” and expressed his gratitude to the writer who invited him.

He said, “If this doesn’t go well, imagine how much criticism I’ll face,” adding that he would work hard for the writer who brought him onto the show.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.