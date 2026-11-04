Hyun Jin-young and Oh Seo-woon give up on having a child after 17 rounds of IVF: “Stopped because it was taking a mental toll”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Hyun Jin-young opened up about how he and his wife, Oh Seo-woon, tried IVF 17 times but ultimately decided to stop.

The episode of KBS1’s “Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together” that aired on the 4th showed the Singles meeting first-generation hip-hop singer Hyun Jin-young at Sanjeong Lake, surrounded by autumn scenery.

Asked about his married life with Oh Seo-woon, Hyun Jin-young said, “It’s good. I don’t know what would have become of me if I hadn’t had my wife. It would have been terrible,” and expressed his gratitude to her, saying, “There are ways in which I’m psychologically unstable, and my wife supports me through that.”

Asked about plans to have a child, he said they had tried IVF but things had not gone as they hoped. Hyun Jin-young explained, “We tried IVF, but it didn’t go well. I’ve heard that women have a really hard time mentally if they undergo IVF and don’t get pregnant,” adding, “My wife wanted to try again, but I said we should stop.”

He then joked, “I’m of royal descent, so I should carry on the family line, but I’m a descendant of King Suro,” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Hyun Jin-young and Oh Seo-woon had spent a long time trying to have a child after getting married. The couple reportedly tried IVF as many as 17 times. Hyun Jin-young also actively worked on managing his health to help with conception, quitting smoking and losing 7 kg.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.