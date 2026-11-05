Lee Bo-hee feels guilty after placing her 94-year-old father in a nursing home: “He asked, ‘Are you abandoning me?’ I feel like an unfilial daughter”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Bo-hee opened up about the guilt she felt after placing her father in a nursing home and shared her candid feelings.

On the 4th, a video titled “Even as I grow older, I am always a daughter in front of my father” was released on the YouTube channel “Elegant Ms. Bo-hee.”

In the video, Lee Bo-hee visited a nursing home to see her father. After looking around the space where he lives, she said, “It feels like coming to my father’s home. There’s a walking path, and they grow vegetables, too,” adding, “The programs are so nice, like a kindergarten for children.” She expressed her satisfaction.

Lee Bo-hee also shared the practical concerns involved in caring for her elderly father, saying, “My father is 94 years old.” She said, “Parents don’t want to go to nursing homes, but this is an inevitable change of the times now. I think he’s become much healthier than he was at home.”

She went on to explain the generational difference in attitudes toward nursing homes. Lee Bo-hee said, “People of our generation think it’s only natural that we’ll have to come to places like this someday, but older people can’t accept that. I think they believe that once they come to a nursing home, they won’t be able to leave again and will die here.” She added, “It’s understandable that older people feel that way, and no matter how hard I try to help them understand, it doesn’t work.”

In fact, the process of bringing her father to a nursing home was not easy. Lee Bo-hee recalled how hurt he had felt when he was admitted and expressed her sadness.

She recalled, “Even while I was bringing my father here, he said, ‘So you’re abandoning me.’ So I said, ‘Why would I abandon you, Dad? I’ll come to see you often.’”

Her father initially tried to understand that times had changed, but she said it was still difficult for him to live in an unfamiliar environment. Lee Bo-hee recounted, “My father would understand, saying, ‘That’s how things are these days...,’ but sometimes he can’t bear it here. He says, ‘Get me out of here quickly,’ and ‘Take me away from here.’ He says, ‘I’ll go out and earn a living so I won’t make you worry.’” Her account evoked sympathy.

Fortunately, her father is now gradually adjusting to life at the nursing home. Lee Bo-hee added, “He’s a little calmer now. Even though it feels like home, I don’t think older people like it.”

Above all, Lee Bo-hee said that much of the guilt she had felt before placing her father in a nursing home has now gone away. She said, “Wouldn’t you feel guilty, as if you were being unfilial, to place your parent somewhere like this? Even so, after bringing my father here, those feelings went away. It’s so nice here, he’s safe, I feel reassured, and he’s become healthier.”

Afterward, Lee Bo-hee shared a close, quiet time with her father, eating together and enjoying a walk. The sight of her father sitting across from his daughter, sharing a meal and taking a walk together for the first time in a while, added warmth. In particular, when her father seemed to have adjusted even more to life at the nursing home, Lee Bo-hee also appeared more at ease. Given how much guilt and worry she had felt about her father, simply seeing him healthy and comfortable was a great comfort to her as his daughter.

Though she has grown older, Lee Bo-hee can only ever be a daughter in front of her father. Her story of struggling between her deep affection for him and the practical choice she had to make resonated with many people.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.