“She failed at raising her child”... Kim Ji-seon’s rapper son SIVAA finally snaps: “Are you all so desperate to tear me apart? Please, enough already.”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Ji-seon’s son, rapper SIVAA (real name Kim Jeong-hun), expressed his discomfort with malicious coverage and abusive comments directed at him.

On the 4th, SIVAA posted on his account: “Why is everyone so desperate to tear me apart whenever I try to live my life? I don’t really follow things about me, but please, enough already—from the articles to the comments.” He appeared to be expressing frustration over recent articles about him and the malicious comments surrounding them.

Earlier, on the 2nd, Kim Ji-seon posted photos and videos on her account of a family meal celebrating her eldest son’s vacation. They showed the close-knit family enjoying a meal together for the first time in a while, making for a heartwarming glimpse of their daily life.

However, after the post was published, some netizens’ attention turned to her second son, SIVAA. People again brought up not only his changed appearance but also the social phobia and panic disorder he had mentioned in past personal disclosures, drawing unwanted attention. The post showed an ordinary moment in family life, but uncomfortable topics had once again resurfaced for the person at the center of them.

SIVAA eventually spoke out directly about the articles and comments surrounding him. He voiced his frustration that negative stories about him kept recurring, even though he avoids deliberately looking up related content. As he tries to live his life earnestly, he urged people to rein in the malicious reactions pouring in.

Kim Ji-seon had also previously expressed her distress over malicious comments and sensational coverage targeting her son, making the situation all the more heartbreaking.

Last April, Kim Ji-seon appeared on a YouTube channel and shared an account of her second son being hurt by malicious coverage.

Kim Ji-seon said at the time, “My second son and I appeared on Ms. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo’s YouTube channel, and he had piercings then. But some YouTuber wrote, ‘Kim Ji-seon failed at raising her child.’”

Content with a sensational headline focusing on her son’s appearance and piercings was published, and SIVAA felt sorry for his mother after seeing it. Kim Ji-seon could not hide her distress, saying, “So our son was upset because of that and felt sorry to his mom.”

Kim Ji-seon’s son SIVAA was born in 2005 and is 21 years old. He debuted in 2024 with the release of “HAN : Cooked.” He has also drawn considerable attention for having 17 facial piercings, including around his eyes, nose and lips.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.