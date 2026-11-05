Ahn Jae-wook delivers a pointed rebuke to adults complaining about sports day noise: “How can children’s cheers be noise?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Ahn Jae-wook expressed dismay over complaints about noise from a school sports day, asking, “Are you trying to take away the children’s precious memories?”

Ahn Jae-wook, Jung Young-joo, Lily and Yoo Byung-kwon appeared on MBC’s “Radio Star,” which aired on the 4th.

Ahn, who is raising a daughter in fourth grade and a six-year-old son, said he had been unable to appear on “Radio Star” for some time because of childcare.

“I try to spend a lot of time with my children, at least during breaks from working on projects,” he said. Speaking candidly about how he and his wife divide childcare, he added, “There’s no comparison. My wife does much more.”

Ahn said he prepares dinner, does the dishes, puts the children to bed and then goes out, adding, “I can honestly tell them, ‘Dad’s just going out for a little while and then he’ll be back.’”

He also explained that spending time making memories with his children had become more precious to him. “Because I started making memories with them so late, I have less time left than younger dads,” he said. “I’m trying to spend as much time as possible with my children.”

He also takes an active part in his daughter’s school events. He volunteers to read books aloud, and at her sports day, he served as the emcee, introducing games for each grade and asking the parents to applaud.

But as the sports day was winding down, he heard that complaints had come in from people nearby about the noise of the children’s cheers and the music.

Ahn recounted saying, “The sound of the children’s sports day lasts only a few hours a day—how could that be noise?”

He went on to raise his voice: “We all have memories from elementary school, don’t we? Are some adults trying to take away the children’s precious memories?”

Jung Young-joo also agreed with Ahn, saying, “I deliberately moved right in front of a school. I wanted to hear that sound.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.