‘Shin-Soo Choo’s Son’ Choo Moo-bin Spotted on a Date with His Beautiful Girlfriend: “What’s Not to Love”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Choo Moo-bin, the son of former baseball player Shin-Soo Choo, enjoyed a sweet date with his beautiful girlfriend.

On the 4th, Choo Moo-bin’s girlfriend shared several photos with the caption, “what’s not to love (there’s no reason not to love).”

The photos showed his girlfriend enjoying a date with Choo Moo-bin. The two spent a relaxed time enjoying a meal at various popular eateries, from a restaurant with an upscale atmosphere to a sushi restaurant.

They were also spotted clinking wine glasses and sharing an affectionate moment, drawing attention.

Choo Moo-bin also shared the post his girlfriend had uploaded to his own social media story, showing his affection.

Meanwhile, Choo Moo-bin, the eldest son of Shin-Soo Choo and Mia Choo, was born in 2005 and is following in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in baseball. He currently plays baseball at Orange Coast College in the United States.

Last September, he drew attention by revealing that he and his girlfriend had reached their first anniversary of dating, sharing a photo of the two of them on social media.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.