Park Yoo-chun's Japan dinner show tickets cost 450,000 won apiece, sparking uproar over prices higher than those of top Korean singers

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer and actor Park Yoo-chun has once again come under fire for a planned dinner show in Japan priced at around 450,000 won per person—more than top-tier Korean singers.

On the 3rd, an announcement was posted on Park Yoo-chun’s official social media account about the “Park Yoo-chun Dinner Show 2027,” scheduled for February 13 next year at a hotel in Osaka, Japan.

The organizers heavily promoted the event, saying, “Park Yoo-chun’s first dinner show in Osaka has been confirmed,” and “Once again, Park Yoo-chun himself will produce everything.”

In a video released alongside the announcement, Park Yoo-chun was seen actively promoting the show, wearing a kimono, traditional Japanese attire, and shaking his backside toward the audience to elicit a response.

But what fueled the controversy was the ticket price, which was beyond imagination.

All seats for the dinner show are reserved, with tickets priced at 52,000 yen each. With separate shipping and service fees added, the total comes to a whopping 53,500 yen. At the current exchange rate, that is about 450,000 won per person.

That is far above the average price range of 200,000 to 300,000 won for hotel dinner shows by Korea’s top singers, including Jang Yoon-jeong, known in the domestic music industry as the “Queen of Dinner Shows” (300,000 won for VIP seats); Insooni (300,000 won); Joo Hyun-mi (280,000 won); Kim Hye-youn (350,000 won); and Enoch (320,000 won).

Criticism is pouring in that the price amounts to excessive profiteering for a celebrity who caused public controversy over a drug-related criminal record and was driven off the domestic stage—even taking Japan’s local cost of living into account.

Earlier, when allegations surfaced in 2019 that Park Yoo-chun had used methamphetamine, he said, “If I used drugs, I will retire from the entertainment industry,” and even called an emergency press conference in tears. However, forensic testing by the National Forensic Service came back positive for drugs, and he was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.

After the scandal over his lies made a return to the domestic entertainment industry impossible, he reversed his retirement announcement and has continued holding paid fan meetings and selling merchandise to overseas fans in Thailand, Japan and elsewhere.

With his activities in Korea virtually halted, criticism continues that he may be cashing in on the loyalty of his overseas fan base by aggressively selling dinner-show tickets at the steep price of 450,000 won.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.