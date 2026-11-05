Shin-Soo Choo and Ha Won-mi Hit the Jackpot Raising Their Kids: Their Second Son Becomes Texas’s No. 1 Outfielder

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Choo Gun-woo (17), the second son of “Choo Choo Train” Shin-Soo Choo, is taking the U.S. high school baseball scene by storm and rapidly emerging as a next-generation major leaguer who could follow in his father’s footsteps.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel “Ha Won-mi” shared footage of Gun-woo participating in Area Code, a showcase for U.S. baseball prospects.

Competing for the Texas Rangers, Gun-woo showed off his hitting skills and hit a home run.

That day, Ha Won-mi revealed her son’s rankings in a video. Gun-woo ranked 38th nationally across the United States and 15th among outfielders. He ranked fourth overall in Texas and first among outfielders in the state.

Colleges and scouts reportedly kept reaching out as well. Ha Won-mi said, “As soon as the window opened for contacting high school sophomores, calls and texts poured in from college coaches and scouts,” adding, “Several prestigious universities, including the College World Series champions, courted him, saying, ‘You’re our school’s top choice.’”

Born in 2009, Choo Gun-woo has a sturdy build much like his father, Shin-Soo Choo, along with explosive hitting instincts, a wide defensive range and a strong arm. Local baseball figures have long regarded him as a “complete outfield prospect.”

With him claiming the No. 1 spot among outfielders in Texas, a state known as a baseball heartland and packed with top prospects, he is increasingly being tipped as a strong candidate to go straight into the Major League Baseball (MLB) draft.

Ha Won-mi also spoke about changes in the college sports landscape. “These days, colleges offer not only scholarships but also support and deals on incredibly favorable terms,” she said, adding, “The time has come when players face the happy dilemma of choosing between college and the pros.” However, the video did not reveal any specific draft selection or signing offer from a professional team.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.