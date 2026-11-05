Jung Joo-ri reveals what happened after video sparked sixth-pregnancy rumors: “I was phished and lost my account”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Jung Joo-ri revealed why she had stopped posting on YouTube for about five months.

She said she was hacked while trying to file an appeal after receiving a copyright-related email, and that a cryptocurrency-related livestream even went live on her channel.

On the 4th, Jung Joo-ri said on her YouTube channel, “I couldn’t come back and greet you for about five months after uploading a video on May 13.” She added, “The video I uploaded right before that was an episode called ‘Everyone, Something Big Has Happened to Me,’ and then something really serious happened, so I couldn’t come back and greet you.”

The video attracted a large number of views. Jung Joo-ri explained that while some viewers speculated she might be pregnant with her sixth child, the video was about changes in her family and home.

She said she was hacked after the video drew attention.

Jung Joo-ri said she received an email raising a copyright issue over music used in a video of her children playing.

The email contained instructions on filing an appeal and made it appear to have been sent by SM Entertainment. Jung Joo-ri followed the instructions and began the appeal process, but recalled, “It was a hacking link.”

She said her phone was then reset and she lost access to her Google account. Her password had also been changed, and a cryptocurrency-related livestream was broadcast on Jung Joo-ri’s YouTube channel.

Jung Joo-ri said, “I worked really hard to recover my YouTube account,” and added that she received help from the YouTube channel Kkilkkil Sanghoe while trying to get her account back.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.