Seo In-young makes a daringly revealing appearance at WATERBOMB... Church elders say, “You showed too much skin,” then add, “You look cool when you show skin”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young received an honest assessment from church elders who saw her stage outfit at WATERBOMB.

After the criticism that “she showed too much skin,” came an unexpected compliment: “You look cool when you show skin.”

A video released on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon” on the 4th showed Seo In-young preparing kimchi for the winter with her family and church elders.

While preparing kimchi, Seo In-young asked the elders whether they had watched her WATERBOMB performance. They responded positively, saying, “It was good. We liked it.”

When Seo In-young asked, “Did I show too much skin that day?”, the elders replied without hesitation, “You showed too much skin.”

But they then added, “In-young looks cool when she shows skin,” drawing laughter.

The elders said they also made a point of watching Seo In-young’s YouTube videos.

They gave their honest opinions about her stage outfits, but had nothing but praise for Seo In-young’s stage charisma. One elder said, “No one seems able to match that charisma when she gets on stage.”

Seo In-young took the stage at “WATERBOMB SOKCHO 2026” last August and performed for the audience. She drew attention at the time for her daring outfits and performance, and footage of the show also attracted interest online.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.