“I should be helping you look good”: Kang Ho-dong opens up about feeling bad he can’t appear for Lee Seung-gi

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Kang Ho-dong expressed regret that he couldn’t appear on the YouTube channel Lee Seung-gi recently started, showing the warmth of their senior-junior relationship.

On the 4th, Lee Seung-gi’s YouTube channel featured footage of him calling people he knew to get ideas for content.

That day, Lee Seung-gi drew attention by calling his close friend Kang Ho-dong.

Lee Seung-gi asked, “I’ve just started doing YouTube on a small scale. Did you know?” But Kang Ho-dong honestly replied, “I don’t know! I don’t!” drawing laughs.

Lee Seung-gi said, “I started quietly, without anyone noticing. So I even filmed with Soo-geun recently,” then added, “I had a meeting with my YouTube team today. From the perspective of someone who’s known me best since I was a kid, can you think of any content along the lines of, ‘Lee Seung-gi is good at this’ or ‘He’d do well doing this’?” But Kang Ho-dong once again drew big laughs by saying, “I don’t know.”

Kang Ho-dong added, “If it were up to me, I’d appear on your YouTube channel and help make you look good,” expressing regret that he couldn’t appear.

Lee Seung-gi, hearing this, opened up: “I absolutely didn’t call you for that. I really did get started, and then I wondered what I should do.” Kang Ho-dong said, “I don’t have any ideas popping into my head right now, but if I think of something, I’ll send you a text.”

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi and Kang Ho-dong have worked together for many years, appearing on KBS variety show “2 Days & 1 Night,” tvN’s “New Journey to the West,” and TV CHOSUN’s “Brothers Ramen,” among others.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.