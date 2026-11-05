Ko So-young’s unexpected photo with Lisa’s ‘chaebol heir’ ex-boyfriend... global connections that would surprise even Jang Dong-gun

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Ko So-young shared a photo with Frédéric Arnault, a ‘second-generation chaebol’ known as BLACKPINK member Lisa’s former partner.

On the 4th, Ko posted several photos with the caption ‘2026 Holiday Gala Dinner.’

The photos show Ko attending an event hosted by an Italian luxury brand. In particular, she caught people’s attention by posing for a commemorative photo standing beside Frédéric Arnault and revealing their unexpected connection. The two exuded a distinctive presence with relaxed smiles and a refined air.

Frédéric Arnault is the son of Bernard Arnault, chairman of the world-renowned luxury group LVMH, and currently serves as CEO of Loro Piana. He has also become known in South Korea after being caught up in dating rumors with BLACKPINK’s Lisa on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Ko married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have a son and a daughter. Recently, she has been sharing glimpses of her daily life and various content through her personal YouTube channel, connecting with the public.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.