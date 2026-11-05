Kang Sung-yeon gets different treatment after becoming a doctor's wife... Gifts pour in from her husband's patients

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kang Sung-yeon expressed her gratitude for the heartfelt gifts she received from her husband's patients after remarrying.

On the 4th, Kang Sung-yeon shared several photos with a post that read, “The blessings and gifts filled with your heartfelt wishes, sent by my husband's longtime patients... I sincerely bow my head in gratitude. I will always remain humble, raise the children well, and live sincerely.”

The photos showed gifts sent to Kang Sung-yeon and her husband by his longtime patients. The wide array of presents included fresh vegetables and fruit, a set of matching cups, and a carefully handwritten letter. The patients' gratitude toward her husband and their blessings for the couple's fresh start made the story all the more heartwarming.

Meanwhile, Kang Sung-yeon married in 2012 and had two sons, but divorced in 2023. Last May, she announced her remarriage herself and received many congratulations. Her new husband is reportedly Jang Min-uk, a neurologist, and the two are building a family together with Kang Sung-yeon's two sons.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.