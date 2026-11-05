Lee Hye-jung in tears over failing to reconcile with son she 'cut ties' with: “He changed after getting married”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Culinary researcher Lee Hye-jung opened up about her conflict with her son and broke into tears.

On the 4th, a video titled “A night of drinks with the Yoo Hee-kwan × Jang Hyo-yoon duo turns into a sea of tears! What on earth happened to Big Mama...?” was released on Lee Hye-jung’s YouTube channel, “Big Mama Lee Hye-jung.”

Lee Hye-jung sat down for drinks with Yoo Hee-kwan, a broadcaster and former baseball player, and opened up about what was on her mind. When the remark, “I think there’ll be a moment I regret most later,” came up, she wiped away tears, saying, “My situation with my son is such a huge source of conflict for me.”

She continued, “Our son is cheerful, like Hee-kwan. But he changed after getting married. I suppose we’ll reconcile someday,” sharing how heavily the situation weighed on her.

Lee Hye-jung previously said that she had cut ties with her son last year. On MBN’s Dongchimi, she said that they had clashed over a business matter and stated, “I was the one who first turned my back on my son, who means the world to me. It’s already been almost a year.” She later announced last March that their relationship had improved, but the rift still appears to run deep.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.