HyunA the only one left out again? Jeon Ji-yoon’s wedding announcement puts 4Minute discord rumors back in the spotlight

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Speculation about discord has resurfaced following 4Minute member Jeon Ji-yoon’s wedding announcement.

On the 4th, Jeon Ji-yoon posted wedding photos to her account and announced her upcoming marriage. “I’m getting married in November. Now that the day has come when I’ll say the word ‘marriage’ in my life, I feel a little embarrassed and excited for no particular reason,” she said.

Jeon Ji-yoon is set to hold a private wedding ceremony with her non-celebrity boyfriend at a venue somewhere in Seoul on the 22nd. “My partner has a more wonderful and warm heart than I do. I’ll continue working hard as a writer, writing my work, and become someone who knows how to share the love I’ve received. I’ve always listened to carols at the end of the year to savor the excitement, but I don’t think I’ll need to listen this year,” she said, expressing her excitement.

Heo Ga-yoon, who worked alongside her in 4Minute, later commented, “Aaaah! Congratulations! Don’t go. But still, congratulations! Don’t leave!” Kwon So-hyun wrote, “Congratulations,” while Nam Ji-hyun commented, “Our Ji-yoon is so pretty. I can’t believe you’re going so soon. Bless you. Let’s be happy, Ji-yoon.” HyunA, however, did not respond on social media.

This brought the 4Minute discord rumors back into the spotlight.

4Minute officially disbanded in 2016. Afterward, the four members other than HyunA left Cube Entertainment, while HyunA renewed her contract. The members then unfollowed HyunA’s account, prompting speculation of discord.

The rumors gained further traction in 2024 when the members also did not attend the wedding of HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung, formerly of HIGHLIGHT.

In 2025, the discord rumors seemed to die down when Nam Ji-hyun gave bouquets and cakes to all the members, including HyunA, to mark the 16th anniversary of their debut. But the members’ reactions to Jeon Ji-yoon’s wedding announcement have drawn attention for being noticeably different from their response when it was HyunA’s turn.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.