Seo In-young to marry a businessman six years her senior in December... “I spent all my money buying a newlywed home in Namyangju”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Seo In-young, formerly of the group Jewelry, will marry in December.

Seo In-young announced her remarriage through her personal channel on the 4th.

Seo In-young announced the date of her remarriage, saying, “I’m getting married on December 26.” She said, “I’m planning to do it soon. The wedding will be small and held at a church.”

The wedding will also be scaled back considerably. At her first wedding, Seo In-young spent 100 million won on fresh-flower decorations alone to create the atmosphere of the film The Twilight Saga. This time, she has cut out all the extravagance, including the floral decorations. Instead, longtime colleagues who have been by her side, including members of Jewelry and Lyn, will attend and offer their heartfelt congratulations.

The newlywed home is in the apartment floor above the one in Gyeonggi Province’s Namyangju-si where she currently lives. Seo In-young laughed and said, “Please get me some home appliance sponsorships. I spent all my money buying a house, so I have no money.”

Seo In-young married a businessman who is not in the entertainment industry in 2023, but they divorced by mutual agreement a little over a year later. Then, last June, she announced that she would remarry Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of the content creative company NP. Choi is six years older than Seo In-young. They were introduced by an acquaintance, and their relationship developed into a romance. Seo has also said that at first, because Choi was not her type, she invited him to a gathering with her friends in order to turn down the blind date, but changed her mind after seeing his confidence, and they went on to build a loving relationship.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.