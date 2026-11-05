'Steel Troops' contestant Hwang Choong-won hospitalized in ICU with acute myocardial infarction: “Awaiting a second procedure”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Hwang Choong-won, a cast member of 'Steel Troops,' said he is now awaiting a second procedure after being rushed to the emergency room with acute myocardial infarction.

On the 4th, Hwang Choong-won said, “Thankfully, thanks to my wife's devoted care and the concern and well-wishes of so many people, I'm alive and well. The blood clot blocking my coronary artery was larger and harder than expected, so they couldn't remove it completely in the first procedure. I'm waiting for a second procedure. Honestly, I'm a little scared, but it should go well, right!!”

He also described the urgent situation that led him to seek care at the hospital's emergency room. He explained, “Last Saturday, on the day of the competition, during the first event at 12:30 p.m., I didn't realize anything was wrong. While on a machine, I wondered, 'Why can't I catch my breath?' and thought, 'Ah, I just feel a little tight.' But from 4 p.m., during the second event that afternoon, I felt really very tight. After returning home to Seoul, I was finally taken by ambulance to the emergency room at 10 p.m., then transferred to the ICU for critically ill patients, where I was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction.” He also urged people, “If you feel even a little unwell, be sure to go to the hospital.”

Comedian Lee Seon-min cheered Hwang Choong-won on, saying, “What a relief!!! Choong-won, let's beat this in style. You’ve got this!”

Hwang Choong-won rose to prominence after appearing on Channel A and ENA's 'Steel Troops 1' in 2021. He later appeared on 'Physical: 100 Season 2,' 'King of Ssireum' and other shows.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.