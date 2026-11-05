Has Park Yoo-chun abandoned his Korean identity? He promotes a Japanese dinner show priced at ‘450,000 won’ in a kimono

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Park Yoo-chun has once again come under fire over his Japanese dinner show.

Park Yoo-chun will hold the ‘Park Yoo-chun Dinner Show 2027’ at a hotel in Osaka, Japan, on February 13, 2027. It will be his first dinner show in Osaka and is open to paying fan club members. All seats are reserved, and the performance is aimed primarily at local fans.

The ticket price has sparked controversy since it was announced. Tickets for the show are priced at 52,000 yen, or 53,500 yen including shipping and fees. That amounts to about 450,000 won. This is considerably more than the 200,000 to 300,000 won typically charged for hotel dinner shows by top singers in South Korea. Even in Japan, dinner show tickets usually cost around 20,000 to 30,000 yen. Only legendary national singers or a very small number of top artists charge around 40,000 to 50,000 yen, prompting an outcry over the price.

Netizens were divided, with some arguing that selling tickets at such an excessive price amounted to commercially exploiting a loyal fanbase, while others said it showed just how strong Park Yoo-chun’s popularity in Japan was. The debate continued.

But the bigger issue was the promotional video. Park Yoo-chun filmed it wearing a kimono. He is often seen wearing a kimono or yukata not only in this video but also at fan meetings and events.

Relations between South Korea and Japan are highly sensitive because of their historical particularities. Yet Park Yoo-chun, who worked as a global K-pop star with TVXQ and JYJ, is highlighting traditional Japanese clothing instead of maintaining his identity as a K-pop idol—a choice that inevitably leaves a bitter taste.

In 2019, Park Yoo-chun was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of using methamphetamine. At the time, he held a press conference and even broke down in tears, saying, “I did not use drugs, and I would stake my career in entertainment on that.” He ultimately admitted to all the charges, sparking controversy. After being released with a suspended sentence, however, Park Yoo-chun walked back his retirement announcement and turned his attention to overseas markets. He is now based primarily in Japan.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.