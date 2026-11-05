Han Da-gam, 47, welcomes a baby boy and reveals her “perfectly formed” son for the first time... a spitting image, from his nose to his eyes (“The Return of Superman”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Da-gam revealed her adorable son, who is a spitting image of her from his eyes to the bridge of his nose.

The 642nd episode of “The Return of Superman” (directed by Kim Young-min, hereafter “The Return of Superman”), which aired on Wednesday the 4th, was titled “You Came Like a Gift.” Featuring MCs Kim Jong-min and Ralral, it drew attention for showing 47-year-old first-time mom Han Da-gam navigating the realities of parenting.

In particular, Han Da-gam’s son, Juwon, was introduced, capturing viewers’ attention. At 26 days old, Juwon showed off looks just like his mom Han Da-gam’s, from his sharp V-shaped jawline and prominent nose to his adorable features. Han Da-gam, who welcomed her first child at 47, looked at Juwon, who looks just like her, and said, “I agree with the saying that children are blessings from heaven,” expressing her joy at becoming a mother.

After leaving the postpartum care center, Han Da-gam began taking on the realities of parenting in earnest. “Will I be able to figure out why Juwon is crying?” she wondered anxiously, voicing the nerves of a first-time mom. Han Da-gam, the “mom,” tensed at the sound of Juwon passing gas and checked his diaper; even as she struggled to swaddle him, she devoted all her attention to every little movement he made, prompting viewers to cheer her on.

Han Da-gam’s parents then rushed over to see their first grandchild, adding a heartwarming touch. Her father, known for doting on his daughter, brought seaweed soup simmered in a cauldron and side dishes said to be good for a new mother, preparing a lovingly made feast. He even peeled the white pith from tangerines for her by hand, showing his doting-dad side. He also decided to quit smoking for his grandson Juwon, becoming a doting grandfather. He surprised Han Da-gam when he said, “I decided to quit for Juwon’s sake, even though I wouldn’t have quit smoking even if Da-gam had given me 100 million won.” Han Da-gam’s mother cradled her first grandchild and, overcome with emotion, said, “So this is my baby’s baby,” leaving a moving impression. She added to the emotion when she confessed, “The moment I held Juwon, I was overwhelmed by an emotion I couldn’t put into words.”

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman in 2020 and received many congratulations when she announced this year that she was pregnant, six years into their marriage. She gave birth to a son last September at the age of 47.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.