After making Mina cry, he got a taste of his own medicine... 'I'm Solo' Season 34's Young-cheol weeps after becoming 'invisible'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Karma came back around for Young-cheol of Season 34 of 'I'm Solo.' Earlier, during a two-on-one date, he had sidelined Mina, who had chosen him, and focused only on Hyun-sook. This time, he was thoroughly relegated to the role of an 'invisible person' between Hyun-sook and Young-ho. In the end, he broke down in tears.

The episode of ENA and SBS Plus's 'I'm Solo' aired on the 4th showed Young-cheol of Season 34 going on a two-on-one date with Young-ho, with Hyun-sook between them.

When the men chose their dates that day, Young-cheol headed for Hyun-sook, as expected. But he wasn't the only one who chose her. Young-ho, his rival, joined them, and the three ended up on a date together.

The mood on the date was not what Young-cheol had expected.

Eel was on the menu, but Young-cheol could barely join the conversation. As Young-ho and Hyun-sook chatted naturally, Young-cheol quietly focused on grilling the eel. His growing loss of presence between the two was so striking that the broadcaster's official video was titled 'Young-cheol Becoming an Invisible Person.'

Coincidentally, this brought to mind how Young-cheol had treated Mina just two weeks earlier.

In the episode aired on the 21st of last month, Young-cheol went on a two-on-one date with Mina and Hyun-sook, both of whom had chosen him. At the time, he showered Hyun-sook with questions and attention. When she got carsick, he even discreetly went out during the meal to buy her motion sickness medicine. But Mina, who was on the date with them, was left out of the conversation. With Young-cheol's attention fixed on Hyun-sook, Mina found herself unable to properly take part in the conversation despite sitting right beside them.

Even after the date, Young-cheol continued to pursue Hyun-sook single-mindedly.

After telling Mina that his feelings were shifting toward Hyun-sook, he told Hyun-sook that he didn't think he needed to get to know anyone else, effectively declaring that he was going all in.

But Hyun-sook felt overwhelmed by Young-cheol's fast pace. When he openly spoke about his feelings in front of several people, she showed her discomfort and said she wanted to get to know other people too.

In the episode aired on the 4th, Young-cheol also went to Hyun-sook and apologized for his behavior. He explained that he had been trying to indirectly let Mina know that he was not interested, but Hyun-sook said, "I was surprised because it seemed like you were shutting off every other possibility."

When Young-cheol apologized repeatedly, saying, "I think I went about it the wrong way. Yesterday, everything I did was the wrong answer," Hyun-sook replied, "You've apologized so many times. It feels like you keep going over it again and again."

Later, Young-cheol approached Mina again and seemed to leave the door open when he said, "We hadn't completely said goodbye, had we?"

But his heart was still set on Hyun-sook. He chose her again and went on a date with her, but this time he was the one unable to join someone else's conversation.

After the date, Young-cheol felt that Hyun-sook's heart seemed to be turning toward Young-ho. Hyun-sook also said that she wanted to talk more with Young-ho. In the end, Young-cheol could not contain his emotions as he faced the fact that his feelings were not being reciprocated.

He shed tears in an interview with the production team and opened up about how difficult he was finding things, saying, "I can't do this again."

The two-on-one date in which he had once sidelined Mina now seemed to have come back around to Young-cheol himself. After experiencing the unexpected role of an 'invisible person' despite pouring his heart into Hyun-sook, and even breaking down in tears, Young-cheol became a new variable in Season 34's romantic storyline.

Meanwhile, 'I'm Solo' airs every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.