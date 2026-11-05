Minho, embroiled in 'marathon pacing controversy,' to compete in triathlon this time... "No excuses" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Minho, a member of SHINee who was embroiled in the 'marathon pacing controversy,' will compete in the Tongyeong triathlon this time.

Minho will appear on MBC's 'I Live Alone,' airing on the 6th (directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri).

'Flame Man' Minho is drawing attention as he takes part in a triathlon, dreaming of becoming an 'Ironman.' He says this will be his third time competing and shows firm resolve to reap the rewards of his efforts, having trained in swimming, cycling and running despite his busy schedule.

The day before the race, Minho arrived at the triathlon venue, wheeling along his 'roommate' (?)—his 'Black Devil' bicycle. After completing athlete registration and checking his equipment, he waited for the big day. On race day, among the many triathletes who had gathered from across the country despite the rain, Minho said, "I'm excited," expressing both anticipation and worry.

In the triathlon, which consists of a 1.5 km swim, 40 km of cycling and a 10 km run, Minho said, "My goal is to beat my personal best," expressing his firm determination to finish. He shouted, "NO EXCUSES! NO WHINING!" and took on a battle with himself under extreme conditions.

Meanwhile, Minho recently apologized after a controversy erupted over pacing assistance at a marathon. He took part in a marathon on the 1st and completed his first full marathon in 3 hours and 18 seconds, but criticism followed after a pacemaker was spotted helping him. Minho bowed his head, saying, "I, too, do not accept the result of this marathon, and I will not forget the lessons I learned in the process."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.