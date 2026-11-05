Park Min-young shares kiss-scene tips while working with a co-star nine years her junior: “Don’t press down on the lips” (“Master Jang Hang-jun”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Park Min-young shares her tips for filming kiss scenes.

Park Min-young and YOOK SUNGJAE will appear on the SBS variety show “Master Jang Hang-jun,” airing today (the 5th).

When Song Eun-i marveled at Park Min-young’s stature as the “rom-com queen,” saying, “Her kiss-scene compilations on YouTube are racking up an incredible number of views,” Jang Hang-jun coined a new word on the spot, exclaiming, “You’re a kissist (kiss + artist)!” and drawing laughs.

Park Min-young smiled at ease, then shared her tips for creating beautiful kiss scenes, saying, “When filming a kiss scene, you shouldn’t press down too hard on the lips.” She added, “A kiss scene has to go hand in hand with emotion,” showing the expertise of a true “kissist” who even considers the subtle emotional arc and setting the studio abuzz.

In response, YOOK SUNGJAE drew attention to the saying that “you can ride the Park Min-young bus”—a rumor that male actors who work with her go on to enjoy success one after another. He then declared, “I’ve boarded the big bus with 40 people on it,” saying he was “aboard the Park Min-young bus” and drawing laughs. He is also set to share behind-the-scenes details about filming a kiss scene for the drama “Nine to Six,” teasing extraordinary chemistry with Park Min-young.

Park Min-young also shared how she has felt the impact of her global popularity, saying, “People recognize me everywhere overseas.” She revealed that since the drama “Marry My Husband” ranked No. 2 worldwide on Prime Video, her popularity abroad has been so intense that she has to wear a mask wherever she goes. Her caliber—proof of her exceptional standing as the “Daughter of Amazon” and her global hit-making power—reportedly made the eyes of Jang Hang-jun, who dreams of becoming a global master, sparkle in particular.

Meanwhile, Park Min-young will star opposite singer and actor YOOK SUNGJAE, who is nine years her junior, in the SBS drama “Nine to Six,” premiering on the 25th. There is growing anticipation over what kind of romantic chemistry the two will show as they transcend their age gap.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.