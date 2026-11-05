“I Cut Out All the Bad Memories”... Seo In-young’s Small Wedding Is 180 Degrees Different from Her First

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Seo In-young is preparing to remarry two years after her divorce, and it has emerged that her mother urged her to hold the wedding before the end of this year. Unlike her first wedding, she has decided to do away with everything from the congratulatory song to the floral decorations, drawing attention to her changed outlook on marriage.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon” released footage of Seo In-young preparing kimjang with her family.

While having a meal with her family that day, Seo In-young surprised the production crew by announcing, “I’m getting married on the 26th.” When they asked, “In November?”, she gave the exact date—“December 26”—and said, “Keep your schedule open. I’m just going to do it soon.”

Her mother, who was beside her, said she had strongly urged her daughter to remarry. “I told her to do it soon if she was going to, and not to let the year pass,” she said, revealing that she had urged her daughter to get married before the year was out.

Seo In-young married a businessman nine years her senior in February 2023, but they divorced the following year. She later met someone new and has been preparing to remarry. With her mother’s support, she will walk down the aisle again on December 26.

This wedding is expected to have a completely different atmosphere from the first. Seo In-young said she was planning a small ceremony, saying, “We’re having it at a church, on a small scale.” She mentioned Jewelry members, a friend coming from Japan, and singer LYn as celebrity guests.

LYn is a particularly notable guest. She and Seo In-young have a special connection: LYn sang at Seo In-young’s first wedding in 2023.

In a YouTube video released on October 7, Seo In-young also called LYn with Baek Ji-young to tell her about her remarriage. At the time, Seo In-young expressed her regret, saying, “LYn sang at my first wedding. I feel too embarrassed to contact her.” She then cautiously told LYn, “Unnie, I’m going to get married again now.” LYn replied, “Again? Then invite me again,” indicating that she would sing at the second wedding, too. She also admitted that she had felt bad about Seo In-young’s divorce after the first wedding.

However, Seo In-young has decided not to have a congratulatory song at this wedding. “I’ve left out the song this time. I’m not going to do anything at all. I’ve left out all the flowers, too,” she said. She added, “I’ve cut out all the bad memories,” revealing an attitude toward the ceremony that was different from her first wedding.

Seo In-young previously made headlines for the lavish floral decorations at her first wedding, which cost around 100 million won. She later revealed that the decorations had been sponsored. This time, however, she plans to have a modest wedding surrounded by the blessings of those close to her, without lavish decorations or a special congratulatory song.

Her mother also agreed with her daughter’s choice. “What matters is living well together. The wedding itself is no use,” she said, emphasizing that a couple’s happiness matters more than the size or format of the wedding.

Not all the preparations are complete yet. Seo In-young admitted that she had not yet chosen an emcee for the wedding, saying, “I haven’t settled on an emcee.” Her mother advised her to choose carefully, noting that the emcee can affect the atmosphere of the ceremony.

Seo In-young’s fiancé is Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of NP, a content-creation company. He is six years her senior.

The two reportedly met through an introduction by an acquaintance and later became a couple.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.