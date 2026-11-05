Lee Chan-hyuk and Ha Ji-soo, after staying silent on dating rumors, spotted together on ‘Omniscient Interfering View’... holding hands and even dancing

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk appeared on a terrestrial network variety show alongside actress Ha Ji-soo, with whom he had previously been caught up in dating rumors. The two, who had played a couple in a music video, drew attention when footage showed them holding hands and even dancing together this time.

The MBC show ‘Omniscient Interfering View,’ which aired on the 31st of last month, featured the daily lives of siblings Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun, as well as their newly established agency, Center of Inspiration.

That day, Lee Chan-hyuk headed to a swing dance studio after a meeting with his employees. He was taking part in ‘Sports Day,’ a special employee benefit run by the company. Lee explained that he had created the program so employees could learn to dance and relieve stress during work hours. Lee Su-hyun was there, along with dancers and band members who had appeared in AKMU’s ‘Paradise of Rumors’ music video.

But an unexpected person spotted during the swing dance class became a talking point later: actress Ha Ji-soo, who had been linked to Lee Chan-hyuk in dating rumors.

As the participants switched partners while dancing, Lee Chan-hyuk and Ha Ji-soo ended up paired together. They smiled as they looked at each other and continued their swing dance moves, naturally holding hands.

The camera also captured Lee Chan-hyuk holding Ha Ji-soo’s hand and leaning his body. The moment came as they learned to dance with the other participants, but it drew particular interest because the two had once been at the center of dating rumors.

The pair’s connection goes back three years. Ha Ji-soo appeared in the music video for ‘Dance,’ a track on Lee Chan-hyuk’s project album ‘Umbrella,’ released in June 2023. At the time, Ha played Lee’s romantic partner. They portrayed a young couple, holding hands and running through a wide field or dancing together.

Then, in January last year, rumors surfaced that the two were actually dating. A media outlet reported at the time that Lee Chan-hyuk and Ha Ji-soo had grown close while filming the music video and had been seeing each other for more than a year.

Neither side confirmed nor denied that they were dating. Lee Chan-hyuk’s agency at the time, YG Entertainment, and Ha Ji-soo’s representatives both said, “It is difficult to confirm, as this concerns the artist’s private life.”

Their connection continued after that. Ha Ji-soo appeared again in the music video for ‘Paradise of Rumors,’ a pre-release track from AKMU’s fourth full-length album, which was unveiled in April this year. Her agency confirmed her appearance but explained that she had taken part personally, rather than being officially booked through the agency.

The two continued their connection through music projects even after dating rumors surfaced, and appeared together on screen again about seven months later on ‘Omniscient Interfering View.’

Meanwhile, Lee Chan-hyuk ended his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment at the end of last year and established the independent label Center of Inspiration early this year. He is currently continuing his music work as AKMU with his younger sister, Lee Su-hyun.

Born in 1995, Ha Ji-soo is one year older than Lee Chan-hyuk. She has worked as an actress, appearing in several music videos and short films.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.