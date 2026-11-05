Psy’s heartfelt message to Lee Seung-gi amid ‘lawsuit and in-law turmoil’: “No one wants things to work out for you as much as I do”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Psy has expressed his deep affection for Lee Seung-gi. Having weathered many twists and turns, from a long legal dispute with his former agency to controversies surrounding his in-laws, Lee Seung-gi was especially moved by the heartfelt words of Psy, with whom he has been close for more than 20 years.

On the 4th, Lee Seung-gi released a video titled “Hello???” on his YouTube channel. The video showed him calling people he knew to ask for their advice on YouTube content.

That day, Lee Seung-gi called Psy, who had produced his debut album. He said he was practicing Psy’s song “Father” for a concert and asked him for advice on rapping.

Lee Seung-gi admitted, “I’m doing my best to imitate your rapping, but I can’t quite get the feel of it,” adding, “A lot of people have told me I sound less like a breadwinner who feels the weight of life and more like an AI-generated family man.” Psy replied, “You may think rap has no notes, but rap has notes too,” and explained how to bring out the pitch and rhyme.

Then Psy made Lee Seung-gi an unexpected proposal. He brought up an idea he had had for some time, saying, “Didn’t I tell you that I hoped you’d form a rock band sometime? I still think it could work,” and even suggested a concrete plan: “You could find people who can actually play as a band and do it as a project.”

What especially caught people’s attention was Psy’s heartfelt affection for Lee Seung-gi. Psy confessed, “After you yourself, wouldn’t I be the person who wants things to work out for you the most?” and added, “I think there’s a day once or twice a month when I spend the whole day thinking about you.” He went on, “Rock is coming to Korea right now,” and promised, “If you need my help, I’ll plan it with you.”

It was a confession that he had spent a long time thinking about Lee Seung-gi’s future, going beyond simply cheering on a junior’s success.

Lee Seung-gi has faced major hardships in recent years. In 2022, he clashed with his former agency, Hook Entertainment, where he had been for 18 years since his debut, over the settlement of music revenue, and the dispute eventually became a legal battle. He continued the lengthy court fight, including receiving a partially favorable ruling in his lawsuit over settlement payments last August.

He also faced considerable turmoil in his personal life. After marrying actress Lee Da-in in 2023, he came under public criticism over various controversies surrounding his in-laws. Last year, when a case related to his father-in-law’s alleged stock-price manipulation resurfaced, he even announced that he was cutting ties with his in-laws.

At the time, Lee Seung-gi personally shared how he felt, saying, “Trust within the family has been damaged to a degree that will be difficult to repair,” and “I can’t contain how devastated I feel.”

For Lee Seung-gi, who has faced repeated difficulties in both his career and personal life, support from Psy, who has watched over him since his debut, must carry a special meaning.

Lee Seung-gi also recalled his close ties with Psy. He shared an anecdote about Psy taking him to the late Shin Hae-chul’s studio when he was in high school, explaining that the song Shin gave him then was “Encore,” which appeared on his debut album. He added, “You and I are in different genres, but we both love rock,” expressing hope for the possibility of a new musical collaboration with Psy.

Lee Seung-gi also mentioned Kang Ho-dong and Psy, saying, “They’re all people I’ve known for more than 20 years now, and I’m so grateful that they still look out for me so much.” He added, “Money and fame are important, but it’s so enjoyable to keep going together with people you’ve known for a long time.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.