Lee Hyo-jung gushes over future daughter-in-law Cha Kyung-eun, who is pregnant before marriage: “So pretty” (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Hyo-jung expressed his affection for his future daughter-in-law, actress Cha Kyung-eun.

On the 5th, the team behind SBS’s Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny (hereafter, Same Bed, Different Dreams 2) posted a preview clip titled, “I call her ‘Rice Grain’... Lee You-jin’s unabashedly doting moment toward his future wife, Cha Kyung-eun.”

Lee You-jin introduced himself as “Lee Hyo-jung’s son and an actor in his 12th year,” then greeted everyone, saying, “I came to the studio with my dad bearing some very good news.” He went on to announce, “We’re getting married this November,” and Lee Hyo-jung called out loudly to his future daughter-in-law, “Kyung-eun! Sweetie!” Cha Kyung-eun then appeared with a bright smile and held Lee Hyo-jung’s hand tightly.

Lee Hyo-jung couldn’t help applauding and showed his affection for his future daughter-in-law, saying, “You look so pretty today.” Cha Kyung-eun joked in return, “You’re so handsome too, Father.” Lee Hyo-jung told her, “Good luck with the interview today,” then left the set reluctantly.

Speaking about Cha Kyung-eun, Lee You-jin said, “Her nickname at SeoulArts was Peach. Doesn’t she look like Kim Go-eun? She smiles brightly like sunshine. She looks like a grain of rice.” His doting-husband side was already on full display, drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun will marry on November 14 at a location in Seoul. They began dating last June, and Cha Kyung-eun is pregnant before marriage. Both sides said, “Actors Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun decided to marry and, while preparing for the wedding with the approval of both families, recently learned that they were expecting a child. Both actors and both families are now preparing to welcome the new life with joy.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.