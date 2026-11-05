Jang Won-young Speaks Out on ‘Greeting Refusal’ Controversy: “I’m Amazed People Think I Didn’t”

Photo: Pickcon YouTube channel

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Jang Won-young, a member of the group IVE, has spoken out directly about the controversy over her refusing to greet someone.

On the 4th, Jang Won-young said on the fan communication platform bubble, “At the BVLGARI event, I missed a cheek-to-cheek greeting from one person because it was a photo call and I was distracted too. I guess people can misunderstand that.”

She added, “We were even all going, ‘Ahhh~,’ and greeting each other before it started—we’re practically like family, so of course I just didn’t see it. Surely no one thinks I didn’t, right? If they do, I’d find that really fascinating.”

On the 4th, a video of Jang Won-young attending a BVLGARI event on the 28th of last month spread across various online communities. In the video, Jang warmly greets Laura Burdese, BVLGARI’s CEO, cheek-to-cheek. But when Vincenzo Pujia, BVLGARI’s vice president of global sales and retail, approaches to greet her in the same way, she leans back slightly and keeps her distance.

A photo call for a luxury brand was held at SongEun in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, on the 28th. IVE’s Jang Won-young poses for photos. Cheongdam-dong = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.10.28/

Online, some criticized Jang Won-young’s attitude, saying, “The male executive must have felt awkward.” Others, however, defended her, saying, “She doesn’t have to accept unwanted physical contact.” As the debate continued, Jang Won-young spoke out herself to clear up the misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, IVE, of which Jang Won-young is a member, released its new mini-album ‘Looks Can Kill’ on the 26th of last month.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.