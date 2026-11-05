Jang Won-young Speaks Out on ‘Greeting Refusal’ Controversy: “I’m Amazed People Think I Didn’t”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Jang Won-young, a member of the group IVE, has spoken out directly about the controversy over her refusing to greet someone.
On the 4th, Jang Won-young said on the fan communication platform bubble, “At the BVLGARI event, I missed a cheek-to-cheek greeting from one person because it was a photo call and I was distracted too. I guess people can misunderstand that.”
She added, “We were even all going, ‘Ahhh~,’ and greeting each other before it started—we’re practically like family, so of course I just didn’t see it. Surely no one thinks I didn’t, right? If they do, I’d find that really fascinating.”
On the 4th, a video of Jang Won-young attending a BVLGARI event on the 28th of last month spread across various online communities. In the video, Jang warmly greets Laura Burdese, BVLGARI’s CEO, cheek-to-cheek. But when Vincenzo Pujia, BVLGARI’s vice president of global sales and retail, approaches to greet her in the same way, she leans back slightly and keeps her distance.
Online, some criticized Jang Won-young’s attitude, saying, “The male executive must have felt awkward.” Others, however, defended her, saying, “She doesn’t have to accept unwanted physical contact.” As the debate continued, Jang Won-young spoke out herself to clear up the misunderstanding.
Meanwhile, IVE, of which Jang Won-young is a member, released its new mini-album ‘Looks Can Kill’ on the 26th of last month.
joyjoy90@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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