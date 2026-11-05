'December bride' Seo In-young reveals alarming bank balance: “I spent 200 million won a month... now I have 40,000 won left” (‘Seo In-young’s Yuhaeng Kkondae’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Seo In-young, who is preparing to get married, has drawn attention by revealing her financial situation.

In the sixth episode of the variety show ‘Seo In-young’s Yuhaeng Kkondae,’ airing tonight at 9 p.m. (the 5th) on t.cast’s E Channel, singer and broadcaster Gree (Kim Dong-hyeon) will appear as a guest student for the day and talk about money with Seo In-young and Mimiminu. The show is directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave.

Seo In-young says, “I was really looking forward to coming today. I wondered if there was anything left to learn in life, but there’s still so much to learn,” expressing her anticipation for the topic. Seeing Gree, who is also joining as a guest student for the day, she warmly says, “I watched you on TV when you were a baby, and now you’ve grown into such a handsome young man.”

Gree surprises Seo In-young by saying, “I’m turning 30 soon.” After completing his service in the Marine Corps, he saved about 20 million won through a military savings plan and used it to buy a car, drawing attention. Gree, who is currently in a publicly known relationship, also shares updates on preparing for marriage and stories from his relationship, saying, “Invite me for the wedding episode.”

Seo In-young also finds common ground with Gree around “dad” and candidly opens up about her finances. She reveals that although she once spent 200 million won in a month, she now receives an allowance of 1 million won and has just 40,000 won in her bank account, surprising everyone.

Gree says that his father, Kim Gu-ra, often recommends investment tips. Asked whether those recommendations had paid off, he replies, “With so much activity, I guess you come across quacks too. The quality of the information varies so much,” then adds, “Sometimes I wonder if I’m the kid he picked up off the street,” making everyone laugh with his unfiltered wit.

Gree also reveals that he has earned returns of up to 300% from stock investments. He surprises Seo In-young and Mimiminu by saying he once bought a stock for 60,000 won that now trades at 1.2 million won.

The show will also feature stories of people who made large sums of money in unimaginable ways. It will look at various ways of making money, from extraordinary financial schemes involving the human body to ‘resell-tech,’ earning a profit by reselling goods, and cases of people risking their lives in hopes of a big score. A new trend in self-made success is also set to be revealed, adding to viewers’ curiosity.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young is set to marry her non-celebrity partner this coming December.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.