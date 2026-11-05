“What’s with your complexion?” Ju Ji-hoon’s skin tone looks worlds apart next to Lee Jong-suk

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Ju Ji-hoon has become embroiled in an unexpected controversy over his complexion following the release of Disney+’s The Remarried Empress. The stark difference in skin tone between him and Lee Jong-suk is also drawing attention in behind-the-scenes photos Lee shared.

On the 4th, Lee Jong-suk posted several photos on his social media with the caption, “Team The Remarried Empress~~ Sovie star~~.”

The photos showed Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Shin Min-a, who appear together in The Remarried Empress, posing warmly together. Lee smiled with his chin resting on his hand, while Shin Min-a also beamed at the camera. Wearing a black sleeveless top, Ju Ji-hoon made a playful hand gesture, creating a cheerful atmosphere.

What particularly caught the eye was Ju Ji-hoon’s skin tone. Seated beside Lee Jong-suk, who was wearing a bright cream-colored top, Ju appeared relatively darker-skinned. The difference in their skin tones also stood out in photos taken of the three in the same space.

Ju Ji-hoon previously appeared as Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Empire in Disney+’s original series The Remarried Empress, released on the 3rd. But an unexpected controversy over his complexion erupted shortly after the series was released.

Some viewers said Ju Ji-hoon’s complexion looked excessively dark and dull compared with those of the other actors. Even amid the elaborate royal costumes and bright backgrounds, his skin tone was portrayed as particularly dark, prompting questions about the makeup and lighting.

Some also continued to point out that the difference was even more pronounced in scenes featuring him alongside other cast members, including Shin Min-a, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young. Some even expressed concern, saying Ju Ji-hoon looked tired.

Others speculated that the makeup might reflect the character’s background, given that Sovieshu enjoys outdoor activities and sports in the series. However, no official explanation from the production team or his agency regarding the controversy over Ju Ji-hoon’s skin tone has yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Ju Ji-hoon’s dark skin tone also stands out in behind-the-scenes photos shared by Lee Jong-suk, keeping the issue in the spotlight. However, photos can be affected by the lighting and camera settings at the time they were taken, so they cannot establish his actual skin color or state of health.

The Remarried Empress is a romance fantasy drama based on the popular web novel and webtoon of the same name. It follows Empress Navier (Shin Min-a) after Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), who has fallen for Rashta (Lee Se-young), tells her he wants a divorce, and she asks to marry Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk) of the Western Kingdom.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.