Hyun Jin Young hurled curses at his father before learning of his death... His belated regret is heartbreaking

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Hyun Jin Young opened up about the heartbreaking family history of losing his father just days after the two had a major fight in which they exchanged profanities. He said he wept at the sudden devastating news about his father after pouring out hurtful words during their final phone call.

The KBS 1TV program “Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together,” which aired on the 4th, featured Hyun Jin Young meeting Hwang Shin-hye, Yang Jung-a and Shin Gye-sook and sharing stories about his musical journey and how much he misses his parents.

That day, Hyun Jin Young chose “Shout Out” as the most meaningful song of his musical career. The song held a special story about his father, the late Heo Byeong-chan, who had been a jazz pianist.

Introducing his father, Hyun Jin Young said, “My father is a first-generation jazz pianist. In a barren place with no stages for jazz performances, he used his own money to form a band at the Eighth U.S. Army.”

He said he had grown up surrounded by jazz music from an early age, but that it was not easy to get his father to recognize his own musical ability. Hyun Jin Young recalled, “When I made ‘You, In My Fading Memory,’ he said, ‘You did well.’ But he would interfere with ‘Shout Out,’ saying, ‘What if you did it this way?’” Since jazz was his father’s specialty, his expectations for his son were also exceptional.

Hyun Jin Young, too, had hoped that one day he would play jazz like his father. He was willing to change his musical style to earn his father’s approval. He even revealed that he gained weight until he weighed 103 kg in an effort to change his voice.

Hyun Jin Young explained that gaining weight causes the ribs to expand, changing the way the lower and middle registers sound. But his father’s reaction to seeing those efforts was not what he had hoped for. His father asked his heavier son, “Are you a sumo wrestler?” and Hyun Jin Young could not hide his hurt.

He continued trying to earn his father’s approval. Hyun Jin Young said he repeated the recording process a full 40 times to improve the song, then played the result for his father. But the response was not praise. After listening to his son’s music, his father remarked, “You just can’t shake that showbiz sensibility in your music.”

In the end, Hyun Jin Young’s emotions boiled over. “I suddenly got so angry that I cursed at my father. I said things that are hard to repeat,” he confessed. “Dad cursed at me too, and we traded insults like that before hanging up.”

The problem came the next day. Hyun Jin Young said, “The next morning, I got a call saying my dad had suffered a heart attack.” His father had gone to the hospital for a heart procedure, but the bleeding would not stop and he went into shock; he then suffered a heart attack as well.

After medical staff told Hyun Jin Young that his father did not have much time left, he said his final goodbye in the intensive care unit. He recalled saying, “Goodbye, Dad. I’m so sorry.”

Hyun Jin Young recalled that his father seemed to smile when he heard those words. But he never heard news that his father was recovering.

His father died after spending three days in the intensive care unit. Hyun Jin Young described his grief at the time, saying, “I sobbed uncontrollably.”

“Shout Out,” which he had recorded dozens of times in hopes of earning his father’s approval, later came to hold special meaning for Hyun Jin Young. He said, “Whenever I sing ‘Shout Out,’ I see my father’s face,” and revealed that he had often been moved to tears onstage when his father came to mind.

This was not the first time Hyun Jin Young had put his longing for his parents into his music.

He said that the hit song “You, In My Fading Memory,” which swept the Korean music scene in the 1990s, was also written while he was thinking of his mother, who had passed away before him. Hyun Jin Young lost his mother when he was 14. He said he put into the song the sorrow of realizing, as time passed, that even his memories of her face were fading. He had also previously shared his longing on KBS 2TV’s “Men Who Do Housework Season 2,” visiting his parents’ graves and columbarium with his wife, Oh Seo-woon.

The song he had made hoping to earn his father’s approval has now become one that brings his father to mind, and Hyun Jin Young’s belated confession struck a poignant chord.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.