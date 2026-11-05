Joo Hyun-young’s looks have changed... Her whole vibe is different after dental treatment: “Pretty even without it, but even prettier now”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Joo Hyun-young shared an update showing how her vibe has changed since undergoing dental treatment.

On the 4th, Joo Hyun-young posted a photo with the caption, “An update with ZeroNate!”

In the photos, Joo Hyun-young smiles brightly, showing off her now-even teeth. After the dental treatment, she exuded a calmer, more mature vibe and showed off a different side of her charm.

Fans who saw the photos reacted with comments such as, “You were pretty even without it, but you’re even prettier now,” “You’re so pretty,” and “A million-dollar smile.”

Meanwhile, after drawing considerable attention on Coupang Play’s Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea), Joo Hyun-young appeared in dramas including “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract,” and “Ms. Incognito”; films including “Ghost Train” and “Pretty Crazy”; and the play “The Comeuppance,” among others.

She currently meets listeners every day as the DJ of “At Noon with Joo Hyun-young” on SBS Power FM, and is set to reach viewers through SBS’s “Nine to Six” and TVING’s “Sunning Baseball Club.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.